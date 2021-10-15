Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Short Interest Up 77.4% in September

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 77.4% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KCDMY traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $8.11. 14,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,823. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.45.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $586.11 million during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 144.82%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KCDMY. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home.

