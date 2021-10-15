Kingstone Companies, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share (NASDAQ:KINS)

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kingstone Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

KINS stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kingstone Companies has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $8.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.65. The stock has a market cap of $64.23 million, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35). Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $39.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.53 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 80,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 13.0% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael grew its position in Kingstone Companies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 85,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -533.33%.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.