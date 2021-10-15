Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.92 Million

Brokerages forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) will report sales of $9.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.51 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $32.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.30 million to $33.93 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $119.97 million, with estimates ranging from $96.96 million to $142.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KNSA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $785.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of -0.02. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 115.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after buying an additional 205,803 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $153,000. Logos Global Management LP grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $5,576,000. Institutional investors own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

