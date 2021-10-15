Klaytn (KLAY) Price Reaches $1.60 on Top Exchanges

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. During the last seven days, Klaytn has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Klaytn has a market cap of $4.02 billion and $121.71 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for $1.60 or 0.00002608 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00070177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.31 or 0.00111318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00070398 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,506.46 or 1.00225384 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,825.15 or 0.06233119 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,696,861,226 coins and its circulating supply is 2,513,262,737 coins. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

