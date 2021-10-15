Kleros Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.69 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Kleros coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC on exchanges. Kleros has a market cap of $85.64 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kleros has traded up 7.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00010341 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004583 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $207.66 or 0.00336532 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 616,900,649 coins. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

