KoHo Chain (KHC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,359.00

KoHo Chain (CURRENCY:KHC) traded down 17.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Over the last week, KoHo Chain has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. KoHo Chain has a total market capitalization of $327,035.40 and approximately $3,359.00 worth of KoHo Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KoHo Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00071252 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.43 or 0.00111438 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00070293 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,395.04 or 0.99981500 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,820.63 or 0.06221873 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002637 BTC.

About KoHo Chain

KoHo Chain’s total supply is 42,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,360,000 coins. KoHo Chain’s official Twitter account is @ChainKoho

