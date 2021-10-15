Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Short Interest Update

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,600 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the September 15th total of 166,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.45 target price (up previously from C$2.00) on shares of Kontrol Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Get Kontrol Technologies alerts:

Shares of Kontrol Technologies stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66. Kontrol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75.

Kontrol Technologies Corp. provides energy efficiency solutions and technologies to commercial energy consumers in Canada and the United States. It offers SmartSite, a building energy software technology to assist in the operation and management of complex heating, ventilation, and cooling systems for factories, large multi-residential, commercial, and mission critical buildings; SmartSuite that connects into existing building automation systems and also communicate with utilities; and BioCloud, a real-time analyzer designed to detect airborne pathogens for various applications, such as classrooms, retirement homes, hospitals, mass transportation, offices, break rooms, and others defined spaces.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Kontrol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontrol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.