Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.80

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.80 and traded as low as $17.01. Koss shares last traded at $18.10, with a volume of 1,680,498 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Koss from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day moving average is $19.80. The company has a market capitalization of $157.00 million, a P/E ratio of 301.72 and a beta of -2.75.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter. Koss had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.82%.

In other news, CFO David Donnan Smith sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $1,940,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John C. Koss, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $183,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,280 shares of company stock valued at $3,004,835. Company insiders own 51.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koss by 140.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 32,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Koss during the second quarter valued at $617,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Koss by 5,557.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 546,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,690,000 after purchasing an additional 536,867 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Koss during the second quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Koss by 21.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

