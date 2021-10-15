KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.0 days.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price objective on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, KP Tissue presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

KPTSF stock remained flat at $$8.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.41. KP Tissue has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $9.67.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

