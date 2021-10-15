Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Truist Securities

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.49% from the stock’s previous close.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist lowered their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Alembic Global Advisors raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Shares of KTOS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,092. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average of $25.41. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.47 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 10.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $160,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $258,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,245 shares of company stock worth $2,522,005 over the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 109,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 71,717 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,365,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,136,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 34,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

