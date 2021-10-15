Krios Achieves Market Cap of $5.22 Million (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Krios coin can now be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Krios has traded up 474.9% against the US dollar. Krios has a total market capitalization of $5.22 million and approximately $4.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001206 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.07 or 0.00099316 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006184 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $398.83 or 0.00648569 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Krios Coin Profile

Krios (GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

