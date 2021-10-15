KS Aktiengesellschaft’s (KPLUY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KPLUY. AlphaValue raised shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KS Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:KPLUY remained flat at $$8.43 during trading hours on Friday. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $8.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.72.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

