KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Short Interest Update

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of KUKA Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $82.50 on Friday. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $38.42 and a 52-week high of $86.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.76 and a 200 day moving average of $68.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

KUKA AG engages in the provision of intelligent automation solutions. It operates through the following segments: KUKA Robotics, KUKA Systems, Swisslog and KUKA AG & Other Companies. The KUKA Robotics segment offers the automotive sector and general industry as well as those supported by comprehensive customer services such as industrial robots, from small models and heavy-duty robots.

