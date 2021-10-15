KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Short Interest Update

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Shares of KUKA Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $82.50 on Friday. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $38.42 and a 52-week high of $86.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.76 and a 200 day moving average of $68.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft
