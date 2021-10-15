Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Short Interest Update

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, a growth of 99.5% from the September 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 865,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.98. The stock had a trading volume of 14,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,643. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.24. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $75.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.93 and its 200 day moving average is $57.59.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $424.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

KLIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

In related news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $89,577.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 57.8% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at $10,407,000. HAP Trading LLC increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 33.7% in the second quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 25,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter valued at about $3,305,000. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.