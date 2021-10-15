Kusama Price Tops $354.97 on Top Exchanges (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Kusama has a market cap of $3.01 billion and $186.22 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kusama has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for approximately $354.97 or 0.00571698 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kusama

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

