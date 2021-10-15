Kwikswap Protocol Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $63,143.00 (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded up 21.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kwikswap Protocol has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $63,143.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007487 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Profile

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Buying and Selling Kwikswap Protocol

