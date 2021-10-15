Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Given New C$37.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) had its target price dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LIFZF. Scotiabank cut their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$49.00 to C$41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

LIFZF traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.54. The company had a trading volume of 16,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,091. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.76. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1 year low of $18.13 and a 1 year high of $42.40.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp. engages in mining for iron ore. It owns interests in Iron Ore Company of Canada which operates a major iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland, and Labrador on lands leased from the company. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

