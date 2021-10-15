LABS Group (LABS) Price Hits $0.0089 on Exchanges

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. LABS Group has a market cap of $18.57 million and approximately $300,281.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LABS Group has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One LABS Group coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00066251 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.88 or 0.00110963 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00071183 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,773.52 or 0.99170543 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,790.66 or 0.06289102 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002634 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,082,776,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

