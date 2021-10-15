L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Short Interest Up 105.1% in September

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,900 shares, an increase of 105.1% from the September 15th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 732,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L’Air Liquide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in L’Air Liquide by 5.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in L’Air Liquide by 8.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.6% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 170,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide during the second quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,167,000. Institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

AIQUY opened at $33.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.67. L’Air Liquide has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average of $34.37.

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

