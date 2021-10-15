Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $77.30

Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $77.30 and last traded at $75.29, with a volume of 124256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.77.

Several research analysts recently commented on LKFN shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.91 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.72 and its 200 day moving average is $65.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.42% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.25 million. Analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

In related news, EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 3,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $217,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,625 shares of company stock valued at $471,423 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LKFN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,940,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,255,000 after purchasing an additional 101,555 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 21,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

