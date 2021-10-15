Landbox (LAND) Market Capitalization Hits $165,746.59

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 15th. Landbox has a total market cap of $165,746.59 and $979.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Landbox has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Landbox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00070292 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.24 or 0.00109344 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00069854 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,423.58 or 0.99886936 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,836.47 or 0.06238861 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.