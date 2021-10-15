Las Vegas Sands (LVS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect Las Vegas Sands to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Las Vegas Sands to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of LVS stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.75. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $35.59 and a 1 year high of $66.76.

Several analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.