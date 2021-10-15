Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires 5,981 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 55.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,981 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,765,000 after buying an additional 3,765,174 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 197.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,645,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,840,000 after buying an additional 3,082,775 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 103.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,602,000 after buying an additional 2,736,663 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,898.5% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,657,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 2,569,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $132,333,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $71.72 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $76.83. The stock has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.71 and its 200-day moving average is $68.28.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Several analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.31.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

