Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 20,700 CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 722.2% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 35.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 342.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 47.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $220,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $501,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $60.75 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $67.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.14.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. On average, analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.17%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.