Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 6,385 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

ARE stock opened at $201.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $209.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.37%.

ARE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.67.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total value of $2,069,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 122,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,325,594.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $5,401,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,300,702.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,538 shares of company stock worth $19,454,703 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

