Laurion Capital Management LP Buys 12,084 Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,084 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.16% of Prometheus Biosciences worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $55,354,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $51,727,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $36,623,000. 72 Investment Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $33,745,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 171.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 939,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,067,000 after buying an additional 593,261 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RXDX stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.95. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $30.64.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

