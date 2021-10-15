Laurion Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,200 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 384,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.51, for a total transaction of $55,118,316.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,033,182 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $140.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $391.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.84.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

