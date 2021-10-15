Laurion Capital Management LP Grows Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 139.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

ATVI opened at $76.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.40 and a 200 day moving average of $88.41. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATVI. Citigroup upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

