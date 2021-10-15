Laurion Capital Management LP Has $1.04 Million Stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Laurion Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 73.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,729 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $419,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $247,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 90.15 and a beta of 1.16. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $860.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.56.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

