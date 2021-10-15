Laurion Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,981,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 54.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 104.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after buying an additional 66,135 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 333.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 110,138 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 15.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,249,000 after acquiring an additional 38,908 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 509,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $34,818,101.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol sold 123,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $6,461,979.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,945,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,763,002,614. 24.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $66.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 291.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.68 and a 200-day moving average of $54.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

ZI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.59.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

