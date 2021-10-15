Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $1.03 Million in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAS. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter worth $207,571,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth about $29,841,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth about $22,722,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth about $8,232,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth about $5,146,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Shares of IAS stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.11. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.23 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Integral Ad Science Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.