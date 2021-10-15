Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $1.17 Million in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VAC opened at $160.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -54.22 and a beta of 2.57. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $91.51 and a 52 week high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -480.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VAC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.57.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

