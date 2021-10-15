Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $1.26 Million in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,348,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,566,277,000 after purchasing an additional 232,987 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,140,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,008,912,000 after purchasing an additional 878,022 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,552,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,015,000 after purchasing an additional 94,532 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,057,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,302,000 after purchasing an additional 156,946 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,163,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $608,596,000 after purchasing an additional 308,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

APD opened at $288.37 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

APD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.22.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

