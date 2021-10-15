Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $1.32 Million in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 54,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.43% of Celcuity as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Celcuity by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Celcuity by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Celcuity by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celcuity by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CELC. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celcuity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of CELC opened at $18.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.80. The company has a current ratio of 27.51, a quick ratio of 27.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Celcuity Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $33.01. The company has a market cap of $277.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.55.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.73). As a group, research analysts forecast that Celcuity Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

