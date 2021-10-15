Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,708,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,529,000 after purchasing an additional 711,248 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 39.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 771,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,465,000 after acquiring an additional 219,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,115,000 after acquiring an additional 44,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 10.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 404,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,764,000 after acquiring an additional 37,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $305.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $377.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $278.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.67.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total value of $291,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $2,768,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 279,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,311,469.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,446. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEDG. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.58.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

