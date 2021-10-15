Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.96% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANEB opened at $7.00 on Friday. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $9.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.91.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.56).

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients suffering from cannabinoid overdose and addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist to treat cannabinoid overdose.

