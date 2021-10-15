Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the second quarter worth $765,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the second quarter worth $1,542,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 70.8% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 27,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 11,493 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 95.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 105,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,870,000 after buying an additional 51,769 shares during the period. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on DoorDash from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price objective on DoorDash from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on DoorDash from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.65.

DASH opened at $212.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.55. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.13 and a 1-year high of $256.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.75.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $8,670,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.55, for a total transaction of $14,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,524,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,058,752 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,090,125 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

