Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Republic Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 316,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Republic Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,936,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,068,000 after acquiring an additional 23,126 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 167,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,472,000 after purchasing an additional 49,046 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,054,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,788,000 after purchasing an additional 23,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 85,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.18.

RSG stock opened at $129.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.18 and a fifty-two week high of $128.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.01.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. Research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 51.69%.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

