Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 44,500 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,063,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,847,000 after buying an additional 1,170,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,406,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,154,000 after buying an additional 124,170 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,639,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,922,000 after buying an additional 363,495 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,095,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,256,000 after buying an additional 632,989 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,481,000. 51.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.72. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.81.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.78) EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.1 EPS for the current year.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.64.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.