Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 7,384 Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,318,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Celanese by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth $556,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Celanese by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 465,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,579,000 after purchasing an additional 16,029 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Celanese by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,274,000 after purchasing an additional 59,770 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CE opened at $164.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.14 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (down from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.25.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

