Laurion Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Laurion Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,143 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,957 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,714,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,179,709,000 after purchasing an additional 162,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,619,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,570,549,000 after purchasing an additional 215,375 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,351,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,927 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,969,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,699,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $838,842,000 after purchasing an additional 59,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.78.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total transaction of $96,707.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,861. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SIVB stock opened at $689.75 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $263.34 and a twelve month high of $692.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $605.40 and a 200 day moving average of $572.01.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.