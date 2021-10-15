Laurion Capital Management LP Sells 14,801 Shares of Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI)

Laurion Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,801 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.44% of Sanara MedTech worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Sanara MedTech in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sanara MedTech in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Smart Money Group LLC bought a new stake in Sanara MedTech during the second quarter valued at about $157,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Sanara MedTech during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanara MedTech by 27.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shawn M. Bowman sold 1,000 shares of Sanara MedTech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $33,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMTI opened at $33.13 on Friday. Sanara MedTech Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.61. The stock has a market cap of $252.68 million, a PE ratio of -60.24 and a beta of 2.30.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative return on equity of 18.38% and a negative net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sanara MedTech Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

SMTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanara MedTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Sanara MedTech in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Sanara MedTech, Incengages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

