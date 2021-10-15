Laurion Capital Management LP Sells 205,021 Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Laurion Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) by 82.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,021 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Playtika were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter worth $307,955,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter worth $149,716,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter worth $112,241,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter worth $89,268,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter worth $29,577,000. 19.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playtika stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.68. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion and a PE ratio of 117.88. Playtika Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $659.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.31 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLTK. Zacks Investment Research raised Playtika from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Playtika currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

