Laurion Capital Management LP Sells 67,774 Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Laurion Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 65.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,774 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 0.13% of Cambium Networks worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 158,565.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after acquiring an additional 182,350 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,660,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,367,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,683,000 after purchasing an additional 110,379 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 278.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 107,369 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMBM. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$76.00 price target on shares of Cambium Networks in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Vertical Research downgraded Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upped their target price on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cambium Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.44.

In related news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $178,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,220.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $776,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,250 shares in the company, valued at $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $901.04 million, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day moving average is $45.63. Cambium Networks Co. has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $66.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.17 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 63.79% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

