Laurion Capital Management LP Sells 68,085 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Laurion Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 92.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68,085 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth $90,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COUP shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Coupa Software from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.22.

In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 129 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.08, for a total transaction of $31,615.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total transaction of $10,964,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,086,594.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 170,783 shares of company stock valued at $38,565,550. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $257.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.97 and a beta of 1.48. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $203.51 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.90.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

