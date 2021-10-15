Laurion Capital Management LP Sells 8,100 Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Laurion Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP owned 0.21% of Bicycle Therapeutics worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,254,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $612,000. 48.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BCYC opened at $59.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -21.15 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $60.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day moving average of $33.73.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 546.62% and a negative return on equity of 50.43%. The business had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.22.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 4,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $172,247.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $393,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,865 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,144 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

