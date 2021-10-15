Laurion Capital Management LP Takes $1.41 Million Position in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIDI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,938,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter worth approximately $98,923,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter worth approximately $28,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter worth approximately $18,468,000. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter worth approximately $16,204,000. Institutional investors own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of DIDI opened at 8.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 8.31. DiDi Global Inc. has a twelve month low of 7.16 and a twelve month high of 18.01.

DiDi Global Company Profile

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

