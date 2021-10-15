Laurion Capital Management LP Takes Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TXG. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in 10x Genomics by 260.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,870 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in 10x Genomics by 556.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,504,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,625 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 10x Genomics by 42.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,036 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the first quarter worth about $152,358,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in 10x Genomics by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,079,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,321,000 after purchasing an additional 551,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXG. National Bank Financial began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.50.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $54,543.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,886.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $43,699.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,013,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 188,181 shares of company stock worth $30,648,957 in the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $151.85 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.84 and a fifty-two week high of $208.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.68.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The business had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

