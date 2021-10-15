Laurion Capital Management LP Takes Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 167.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 65,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 338.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 19,119 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cloudflare by 24.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,537,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,775,000 after buying an additional 300,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 4.2% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NET. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.97.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total transaction of $2,135,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $5,418,704.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 764,075 shares of company stock valued at $94,078,279. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NET opened at $164.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The company has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -367.28 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.05. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $166.14.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

