Laurion Capital Management LP Takes Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 41.4% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 11.7% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 18.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 131,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,292,000 after purchasing an additional 20,470 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 4.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,755,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,728,000 after purchasing an additional 147,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 4.9% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.43, for a total value of $98,093.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,057,481.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,058,934. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 333,637 shares of company stock valued at $105,479,027. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

SNPS opened at $305.35 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.20 and a twelve month high of $340.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $313.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.31. The company has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 63.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.50.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

